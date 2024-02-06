Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall.

The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations between municipal staff and owners of the mall, a group formed as River City Centre LLC.

Owners of River City Centre LLC have proposed a $107 million redevelopment plan for the mall, which they bought more than two years ago. River City Centre is a group of local real estate developers and strategic partners. The group is owned and managed by Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel, with additional investment from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden, through trusts and affiliates.

The group has asked for an incentives package with five components: tax increment financing, which splits increasing sales and property tax revenue evenly between the developer and the local taxing units; a Community Improvement District, which imposes a sales tax and/or annual assessment on properties contained within the project's boundaries; a Transportation Development District, which imposes a sales tax within the project's boundaries; sales tax waiver on construction materials; and waiver of municipal fees related to the project.

Together, the incentives could total up to about $49 million (in present day dollars), though John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources Corporate and Public Finance Group who is serving as a consultant on the project, told council members Monday the incentives will not directly cost the local taxing units. He said the TIF component will only benefit the developers if tax revenues rise, and then, the local taxing units would receive 50% of any revenue increases. The CID and TDD are taxes/assessments paid by consumers and mall owners/tenants, and Hansen said without the redevelopment there would be no sales tax revenue on construction materials, making the waiver moot.

Council member Nathan Thomas spoke to the issue as well.

"We need to dispel the myth that we are taking money out of taxpayers' pockets. We are stopping the bleeding by this mechanism," he said, regarding TIF. "Everything above and beyond (the baseline revenue level), we are taking half of. We are increasing our tax base, not taking away from it."

Council members took individual votes on the measures, with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Shannon Truxel, Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Thomas voting to approve the majority of the TIF proposal and the first reading of the CID measure. Council member Tameka Randle voted against each measure. Alderman Robbie Guard was absent from the meeting. Kinder read a statement from Guard indicating he would not participate in the meeting because of a financial conflict as he is a shareholder and officer of the bank the developers are using for the project. Kinder further noted Guard has not participated in negotiations with the developers.

While discussing the measures, Presson, Bliss, Thomas and Truxel explained various reasons for supporting the project.

Presson said a redeveloped mall would be an economic engine for the region and serve to help recruit new business talent to the area.

"We have to do something to keep people here, keep them engaged," he said.

He contended the project has generated excitement in the community.

"There is a crackle of excitement throughout the community that has been palpable. People are excited to see something new. They want to see development in this community. They want to see new things," he said.

Bliss agreed, pointing to the mall's dwindling sales tax revenue.

"I think we have to do something. Status quo is not the answer," he said. "In the last two years, sales tax revenue has declined 43%. That is less tax revenue coming into local government, less funding for improvements that need to be made. ... The decline in sales tax revenue tells the whole story."

Truxel noted the city's financial foundation is solid and gives officials the opportunity to support the project.

"Without the use tax, we would be having a different conversation right now. We would be desperate. We are not desperate to make this deal," she said. "I believe that our staff has thoroughly vetted this deal to make sure our interests are protected and that the risk is minimal. ... We have developers that are willing to develop a piece of property that no one offered to redevelop. This is not a situation where we are desperate for redevelopment."

Thomas contended the city got "lucky" when local developers purchased the mall, suggesting they have a sentimental attachment to the mall that others would not have. He said the region could benefit from a rejuvenated mall.

"The future of malls is not dying. It's transforming, and we are ideally located in Southeast Missouri," he said. "We are the hub that people come to when they don't want to drive to St. Louis or Memphis (Tennessee)."