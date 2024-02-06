A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining $1.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant — and oftentimes confusing — hour-plus discussion among council members.

The conversation was a debate between members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle and members Nate Thomas, Mark Bliss and Robbie Guard.

The discussion — which contained no formal motions or votes — revolved around a few key points: who or what to spend the money on, and whether to follow the spirit of the original parameters set by the federal government or utilize the wiggle room the council members now have.

Initially, ARPA funds came with a time limit and an objective — they must be spent by 2023 and were designed to help "vulnerable" communities most affected by COVID-19, a sentiment agreed upon by the council members. Since then, parameters have been relaxed, Mayor Stacy Kinder said, allowing for more freedom of choice for local legislators.

Guard and Bliss lobbied for the funds to be spent on street repair and public safety, two things they said are the most important to residents.

"The two pieces that I hear day in and day out are streets and crime; regardless of the numbers that get reported from (Police) Chief (Wes) Blair, people feel unsafe," Guard said.

The rest, they said, should be put into the city's existing contingency funds to be used immediately or for a later date.

Truxel posited that funds should be spent on helping vulnerable populations, such as housing homeless individuals during inclement weather and creating bill-pay kiosks for those who find it difficult, or are unable, to travel to City Hall to pay bills. These suggestions, she said, were brought up under the previous City Council but were never addressed. Now, they have the time and funds to address them, she said.

Truxel also suggested a portion of the funds be set aside for an application process for not-for-profits to apply to use in Cape Girardeau, a suggestion that became the main crux for much of the debate at the meeting.

The Ward 5 representative listed the existing not-for-profits contracted to provide services for the city. She argued there are other not-for-profits that could help the city provide services, as well, specifically for the homeless population, which she said has not been addressed.

"We don't have a solution, we have never really had a conversation. We have not directly put ourselves in a position to aid with these individuals," Truxel said.

Both Truxel and Randle argued the current informal application system for not-for-profits is flawed. Truxel pointed to two instances — which she later identified as additional funding for Cape Girardeau Area Magnet and the community college assessment — that weren't properly vetted and did or would have resulted in a waste of taxpayer funds.