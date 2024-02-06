Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the final pieces of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16

By 4-1 votes — with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nate Thomas supporting and council member Tameka Randle opposing — the group approved a comprehensive redevelopment agreement and enacted a mechanism to waive sales tax on up to $3 million in construction materials for the project. Council member Robbie Guard was absent, as he has been throughout discussions of the mall as he has a financial conflict of interest. Council member Shannon Truxel was absent Monday.

The actions end a monthslong process in which officials considered a number of incentives for the $100 million-plus project, proposed by River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who purchased the mall more than two years ago for about $10 million.

Sarah Yenesel

Sarah Yenesel

The group asked the city to consider a tax incentive package totaling about $49 million (in today dollars, not including financing costs). Council members ultimately endorsed tax increment financing reimbursement for the majority of the 65-acre site and established a Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District within the property borders.

They rejected developers' request that the city waive about $100,000 in fees associated with the project.

The TIF incentive will set baseline sales and property tax levels, and should those tax revenues rise over a specified period, the developers and local taxing units will evenly split the proceeds. CID will impose a sales tax and an annual $2-per-square-foot-of-leasable-space assessment on the property to fund improvements. TDD will impose a sales tax within the boundaries to fund transportation-related improvements.

Officials removed the two ordinances involving the mall from the council's consent agenda, allowing officials and members of the public to further discuss the issues.

Dennis Vollink, a retired executive of Drury Southwest, reiterated his objections to the "excessive" incentives package, contending those involved with future projects will seek similar incentives.