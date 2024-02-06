Cape Girardeau City Council makes decisions on zoning requests

Cape Girardeau City Council members listened to numerous citizen complaints and voted on two zoning issues at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

The most contentious of the evening was whether to set a public hearing for the consideration of rezoning a property at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive from R-1 (single-family residential) to NC (neighborhood commercial).

The ordinance was initially a part of the meeting's consent agenda but was removed following a motion by Mayor Stacy Kinder to allow the council to have further discussion and hear from city staff and residents. At their Dec. 14 meeting, Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously against recommending a rezoning of the property.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said no reasoning was given by individual committee members for their vote but that many residents attended the P&Z meeting to speak in opposition of the rezoning.

Shrimplin — who spoke first at Monday's meeting at the behest of Kinder — explained that if the council voted in favor of the public hearing, then it would be held Monday, Jan. 23. If members voted against the hearing — upholding P&Z's denial — then the property owner could request the hearing within 10 days of the "no" vote. According to city charter, it would have to be granted. Shrimplin said at the meeting, prior to any public comments, that he was aware the applicant was at the meeting and prepared to do just that.

Also prior to the comments, council member Nate Thomas spoke in favor of the public forum. The property is in his ward, and he said he has already heard concerns from many residents and would like those to be presented before the council.

"Sounds like we will do that regardless of how this vote goes. There will be a public hearing," Kinder said.