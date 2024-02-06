All sections
NewsApril 10, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council holds special meeting to declare election results

The Cape Girardeau City Council met Tuesday, April 9, to declare the results of the April 2 municipal election’s city races...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau City Council met Tuesday, April 9, to declare the results of the April 2 municipal election’s city races.

The council approved the results unanimously with Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 2 Councilwoman Tameka Randle being absent from the meeting. Members of the council also thanked Ward 5 Councilwoman Shannon Truxel for her time as Rhett Pierce will officially take her seat on the council once new City Council members are sworn in.

Mayor Stacy Kinder thanked Truxel for her service to the council.

“I’ve told Shannon many times and just knowing that she was always there with an extremely logical and rational opinion about things,” Kinder said. “If you tried to stray too far off of the facts she would call you on it and I think our council was made the better for it.”

Kinder also reminded the council, both old and new, that their financial disclosures were due to the state and city Wednesday, May 1.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

