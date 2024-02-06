Mayor Stacy Kinder thanked Truxel for her service to the council.

“I’ve told Shannon many times and just knowing that she was always there with an extremely logical and rational opinion about things,” Kinder said. “If you tried to stray too far off of the facts she would call you on it and I think our council was made the better for it.”

Kinder also reminded the council, both old and new, that their financial disclosures were due to the state and city Wednesday, May 1.