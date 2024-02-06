All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council holds public hearing for CIP draft

The Cape Girardeau City Council held the first public hearing for the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4. CIP, still in its draft phase, is used as a planning tool for the city to see what projects departments may want to accomplish and what funding might look like for those projects. The plan shows potential projects planned throughout the individual fiscal years for 2024 to 2029 and projections for 2029 to 2034.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The Cape Girardeau City Council held the first public hearing for the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4.

CIP, still in its draft phase, is used as a planning tool for the city to see what projects departments may want to accomplish and what funding might look like for those projects. The plan shows potential projects planned throughout the individual fiscal years for 2024 to 2029 and projections for 2029 to 2034.

The expenditures in the 10-year plan amount to $253,256,314, including $80,928,990 of undetermined funding.

n

City manager Ken Haskin was authorized by the City Council to execute an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to conduct the 2024 Historic Resource Survey. According to the agenda, the survey is prepared by SEMO students with the direction of professor Steven Hoffman.

n

The council authorized the final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Inc. for its work on the replacement of the Capaha Field outfield fencing. The cost of the renovation to the fencing was shared among the Parks and Recreation Foundation, Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Catfish and the City of Cape Girardeau, which contributed $6,748 from PRS2 Operational Funds to the total cost of $66,748.

n

The council approved the first readings of ordinances:

  • a cooperation agreement with the City of Cape Girardeau, the RCC Community Improvement District (CID), the RCC Transportation Development District (TDD) and River City Centre;
  • the acquisition of temporary construction easements and permanent drainage easements from various property owners for PRS2 Stormwater Projects;
  • the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks;
  • the record plat of Rhodes Town Plaza Subdivision;
  • amended Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 298 N. West End Blvd. from general commercial district (C-1) to a neighborhood commercial district (NC);
  • granted a special-use permit to Midamerica Hotels Corp. to construct, maintain and operate two billboards at 2567 and 2649 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The council also said there would be future appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Tax Increment Financing Commission.

