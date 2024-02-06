Cape Girardeau City Council holds public hearing for CIP draft

The Cape Girardeau City Council held the first public hearing for the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4.

CIP, still in its draft phase, is used as a planning tool for the city to see what projects departments may want to accomplish and what funding might look like for those projects. The plan shows potential projects planned throughout the individual fiscal years for 2024 to 2029 and projections for 2029 to 2034.

The expenditures in the 10-year plan amount to $253,256,314, including $80,928,990 of undetermined funding.

City manager Ken Haskin was authorized by the City Council to execute an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to conduct the 2024 Historic Resource Survey. According to the agenda, the survey is prepared by SEMO students with the direction of professor Steven Hoffman.