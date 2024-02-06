All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council hears SE MO Redi presentation Monday

Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SE MO Redi) management consultant Shad Burner presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the organization’s current state and search for a CEO on Monday, May 20...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SE MO Redi) management consultant Shad Burner presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the organization’s current state and search for a CEO on Monday, May 20.

Burner spoke on the organization’s passing of a new strategic plan, its increase in partners from 11 to 26, the outcomes of the TrussWorks expansion and the Regional Industrial Site Feasibility Study, as well as the current search for a CEO. Burner said the outcome of TrussWorks expansion was able to produce 70 jobs and SE MO Redi was awarded $126,000 in grants to complete its feasibility study.

“We still have some work to do to hopefully very soon be able to get a full-time CEO and the first thing that we have to do once we get that CEO in place is hire that No. 2 position which will serve in that local economic development capacity, which is really critical for the City of Cape, City of Jackson, Cape County and Scott City,” Burner said to the council.

The No. 2 position described by Burner is the local economic development director. He said after the first round of interviews for a CEO, the search will expand with the help of the city manager and other community members.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he is excited for the organization's future with a CEO.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I have been a huge proponent over the years of getting somebody to do true to form Cape Girardeau economic development and so once we get that CEO in place we can move forward with that,” Presson said.

Other Business

The council read and passed a resolution that authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Lochmueller Group for Engineering Services. The agreement will allow the city’s engineering division to issue tasks for services regarding general work or infrastructure projects to the company.

The council approved the first readings of these ordinances:

  • vacate the city’s interest in a 20-foot-wide strip of North West End Boulevard Right of Way adjacent to 689 Highland Drive;
  • authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute supplemental agreements to design sidewalks along North Cape Rock Drive with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc.

The council also made two appointments to different boards appointing Thomas Drummond to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Liz Haynes to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy