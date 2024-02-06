Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to two projects promising an impact on economic development in the municipality — the South Side Farms proposal and the creation of a community improvement district (CID) establishing Bloomfield Crossing.

The council could to give final approval to both initiatives at its next meeting Nov. 15.

South Side Farms

The council OK'd a preliminary development plan for South Side Farms, to be located on more than 16 acres in South Cape Girardeau.

South Side Farms, according to a request to rezone property from R-2 and R-4 just east of Shawnee Sports Complex east of South West End Boulevard and north and south of Walnut Street, is described as an urban farming community providing fresh food, housing, education, employment, child care, health care, and other services to local residents.

Modeled on existing urban farming communities in other states, the project is a collaboration between Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, East Missouri Action Agency and the Cape Girardeau School District.