NewsNovember 2, 2021
Cape Girardeau City Council gives initial OK to South Side Farms and Bloomfield Crossing projects
Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to two projects promising an impact on economic development in the municipality — the South Side Farms proposal and the creation of a community improvement district (CID) establishing Bloomfield Crossing...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to two projects promising an impact on economic development in the municipality — the South Side Farms proposal and the creation of a community improvement district (CID) establishing Bloomfield Crossing.

The council could to give final approval to both initiatives at its next meeting Nov. 15.

South Side Farms

The council OK'd a preliminary development plan for South Side Farms, to be located on more than 16 acres in South Cape Girardeau.

South Side Farms, according to a request to rezone property from R-2 and R-4 just east of Shawnee Sports Complex east of South West End Boulevard and north and south of Walnut Street, is described as an urban farming community providing fresh food, housing, education, employment, child care, health care, and other services to local residents.

Modeled on existing urban farming communities in other states, the project is a collaboration between Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, East Missouri Action Agency and the Cape Girardeau School District.

Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of the hospital foundation and the marketing department, gave an extensive presentation to council members.

Bloomfield Crossing

City lawmakers also gave approval to a petition establishing the Bloomfield Crossing community improvement district on 3.15 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection of South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road as a political subdivision.

J.S. Coalter & Associates has presented a five-year plan identifying the purposes of the proposed district, the services it will provide and each improvement it will make from the list of allowable improvements.

The petition also asks the City Council to determine whether the proposed district qualifies as a "blighted area" under Missouri law.

A proposed 1% sales tax to be imposed by the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District will fund a portion of the costs of redeveloping property in the district, including the rehabilitation and renovation of commercial buildings within the district, the demolition of a commercial building in the district and parking lot and internal vehicular and pedestrian traffic improvements within the district.

The term of the proposed district shall be for a maximum of 27 years.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

