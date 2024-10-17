Cape Girardeau City council formally adopts budget

Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's coming fiscal year budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20.

The budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates will increase 5% for bills issued after Saturday, July 1. Disconnect and reconnect fees will increase about $1 each. The budget does not address property taxes, since Lisa Mills, Cape Girardeau's finance director, said at an earlier meeting officials would adopt them in August.

The across-the-board pay raises have been challenged by members of Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, made up of Cape Girardeau Police Department officers, and representatives wanted to address council members Tuesday, but the public comment period at the end of each council meeting is about items not on that meeting's agenda.

Mayor Stacy Kinder noted the budget item on the agenda, and said comments about the budget would need to be made at a future meeting without the budget being on the agenda.

The budget, and other items, were on the council's "consent agenda", meaning those items have been discussed at a previous meeting. Council members approve consent agenda items in mass without discussion.

As council members consider new business at each meeting, there is an opportunity for public comment on each item.