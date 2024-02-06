Cape Girardeau City Council election season starts Sept. 25

Want to serve on Cape Girardeau City Council? The election process will soon begin.
Nominating petitions for 2024 election for Wards 3, 4 and 5 will be available in the Office of the City Clerk starting Monday, Sept. 25. Candidates must have the petitions signed by at least 50 voters registered in their ward.
The filing of nomination petitions starts Tuesday, Oct. 24, and closes Tuesday, Nov. 21.
There will be a primary election in February only if more than two candidates file for any one office.
The general election will be held Tuesday, April 2.
Qualifications to hold a council seat are:
The incumbent Ward 4 representative, Robbie Guard, has served two full terms on the council and is therefore not eligible for reelection.
Nate Thomas and Shannon Truxel, Ward 3 and 5 representatives, respectively, are eligible for reelection and may choose to run.
The six City Council members are elected from wards for staggered, four-year terms. The mayor and City Council members serve part-time for a $150 or $100 per month stipend, respectively.
Elections for ward representatives and mayor are held in April of even-numbered years, unless a vacancy occurs.
