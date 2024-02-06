Both Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education members voted on the Jefferson Pool Operations Agreement at their respective meetings Monday, Jan. 23.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the plan, placing it on the next meeting's consent agenda for formal approval. Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
Doug Gannon, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said construction at the pool isn't complete and the city is collaborating with the school district to announce an official opening date soon. Gannon did not provide an estimate of the cost to operate the pool and added that any figures shared at this point would be "premature." The city is in the midst of its fiscal year 2024 budget process.
The Jefferson Pool is part of a yearslong odyssey for both the school district and city that eventually culminated in a two-pool solution that included a permanent renovation to Central Municipal pool.
"We've got a nice facility in basically every part of the community now that's going to serve a niche based on the size of the facility and the primary usage of the facility," Gannon said.
The parks director added that Jefferson Pool would serve those on the southside and the leisure component.
The one-year agreement — that has been in the works since last fall — splits the operating budget evenly between the school and city. While the costs between entities will be shared equally, the school and city will take lead on certain responsibilities because of pre-existing operations. Under the contract, the school is responsible for building maintenance, utilities and custodial staff. The city will be responsible for pool maintenance supplies, part-time staff, concessions, chemicals and the pool operator salary.
The city will receive 25% of revenue generated from the pool as a "management fee" for paying an aquatic supervisor and coordinator. The remaining 75% of the revenue will be split evenly.
During the school year, the district will have sole use of the facility from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The city will have sole use from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends. After the last day of classes, the city will have sole use from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
