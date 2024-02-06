"We've got a nice facility in basically every part of the community now that's going to serve a niche based on the size of the facility and the primary usage of the facility," Gannon said.

The parks director added that Jefferson Pool would serve those on the southside and the leisure component.

The one-year agreement — that has been in the works since last fall — splits the operating budget evenly between the school and city. While the costs between entities will be shared equally, the school and city will take lead on certain responsibilities because of pre-existing operations. Under the contract, the school is responsible for building maintenance, utilities and custodial staff. The city will be responsible for pool maintenance supplies, part-time staff, concessions, chemicals and the pool operator salary.

The city will receive 25% of revenue generated from the pool as a "management fee" for paying an aquatic supervisor and coordinator. The remaining 75% of the revenue will be split evenly.

During the school year, the district will have sole use of the facility from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The city will have sole use from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends. After the last day of classes, the city will have sole use from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends.