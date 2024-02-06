All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 25, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council, Board of Education vote on Jefferson Pool operations

Both Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education members voted on the Jefferson Pool Operations Agreement at their respective meetings Monday, Jan. 23. Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the plan, placing it on the next meeting's consent agenda for formal approval. Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve the agreement...

Nathan English
story image illustation

Both Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education members voted on the Jefferson Pool Operations Agreement at their respective meetings Monday, Jan. 23.

Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the plan, placing it on the next meeting's consent agenda for formal approval. Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

Doug Gannon, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said construction at the pool isn't complete and the city is collaborating with the school district to announce an official opening date soon. Gannon did not provide an estimate of the cost to operate the pool and added that any figures shared at this point would be "premature." The city is in the midst of its fiscal year 2024 budget process.

The Jefferson Pool is part of a yearslong odyssey for both the school district and city that eventually culminated in a two-pool solution that included a permanent renovation to Central Municipal pool.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We've got a nice facility in basically every part of the community now that's going to serve a niche based on the size of the facility and the primary usage of the facility," Gannon said.

The parks director added that Jefferson Pool would serve those on the southside and the leisure component.

The one-year agreement — that has been in the works since last fall — splits the operating budget evenly between the school and city. While the costs between entities will be shared equally, the school and city will take lead on certain responsibilities because of pre-existing operations. Under the contract, the school is responsible for building maintenance, utilities and custodial staff. The city will be responsible for pool maintenance supplies, part-time staff, concessions, chemicals and the pool operator salary.

The city will receive 25% of revenue generated from the pool as a "management fee" for paying an aquatic supervisor and coordinator. The remaining 75% of the revenue will be split evenly.

During the school year, the district will have sole use of the facility from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The city will have sole use from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends. After the last day of classes, the city will have sole use from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy