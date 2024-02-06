Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Jan. 8, approved putting a property tax increase on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel.

Council members voted on an ordinance to place an increase of city property taxes to a rate of 56 cents per $100 in assessed valuation on the April ballot, and an ordinance to dedicate a portion of the property tax to improving public safety.

Members of the council passed both ordinances by a vote of 5-1, with Tameka Randle, of Ward 2, voting "no" on both, and Mark Bliss, of Ward 6, absent.

Later in the meeting, the City Council approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance that would appropriate money for payment for additional employee compensation for their service between now and the end of the fiscal year's third quarter, ending June 30. The ordinance makes the appropriation to pay full-time employees a one-time payment of $1,000.

While voting "yes" on the $1,000 payment to full-time city employees, Randle said she voted "no" on the property tax increase because she didn't want to separate departments and employees.

"That's one reason property tax was not a favor of mine that separated the departments and employees," Randle said. "That's not what the City of Cape is about."

Other business

The City Council approved water main improvements along with approving two ordinances relating for water pipe relocation for the Century Casino Hotel.