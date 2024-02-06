Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Jan. 8, approved putting a property tax increase on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel.
Council members voted on an ordinance to place an increase of city property taxes to a rate of 56 cents per $100 in assessed valuation on the April ballot, and an ordinance to dedicate a portion of the property tax to improving public safety.
Members of the council passed both ordinances by a vote of 5-1, with Tameka Randle, of Ward 2, voting "no" on both, and Mark Bliss, of Ward 6, absent.
Later in the meeting, the City Council approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance that would appropriate money for payment for additional employee compensation for their service between now and the end of the fiscal year's third quarter, ending June 30. The ordinance makes the appropriation to pay full-time employees a one-time payment of $1,000.
While voting "yes" on the $1,000 payment to full-time city employees, Randle said she voted "no" on the property tax increase because she didn't want to separate departments and employees.
"That's one reason property tax was not a favor of mine that separated the departments and employees," Randle said. "That's not what the City of Cape is about."
The City Council approved water main improvements along with approving two ordinances relating for water pipe relocation for the Century Casino Hotel.
Members of the City Council also passed two resolutions authorizing city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute agreements with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. to replace the Capaha Field outfield fencing and to construct improvements to Lexington Avenue.
Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the replacement of the fencing won't cut into the upcoming Southeast Missouri State University baseball season.
"As soon as the contractor gets in the material, then we'll start installing the new material. SEMO's baseball season starts towards the end of February, so we anticipate we'll have it done by then," Gannon said.
The council approved the second and third readings of:
The council also approved the first readings of ordinances to:
The council appointed Mayor Stacy Kinder and Haskin to the SE MO Redi board of directors. They also appointed Carl D. Ritter Jr. to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.