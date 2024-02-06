All sections
September 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinances form the consent agenda

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved several ordinances and resolutions from a consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18.

Council members approved record plats of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S & L subdivisions.

Kennedy's 2nd Addition is a one-lot residential subdivision located at 2802 Hawthorne Road and 601 Charles St. The property is zoned R-1 (single-family suburban residential). The recommended plat combines two lots to create one new lot.

S & L Subdivision is a two-lot residential subdivision located at 115, 124 and 136 Wishbone Way. The recommended plat resubdivides three lots to create two new lots.

The group also approved an ordinance that appropriates funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30. This ordinance is routinely submitted at the end of each fiscal year to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the adopted budget.

Council members also authorized the city manager to execute a development agreement with GMA Development LLC for public sidewalk improvements in Shadow Wood Villas North.

All the items on the consent agenda had been before the council and discussed previously and were approved as one lot.

