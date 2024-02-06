S & L Subdivision is a two-lot residential subdivision located at 115, 124 and 136 Wishbone Way. The recommended plat resubdivides three lots to create two new lots.

The group also approved an ordinance that appropriates funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30. This ordinance is routinely submitted at the end of each fiscal year to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the adopted budget.

Council members also authorized the city manager to execute a development agreement with GMA Development LLC for public sidewalk improvements in Shadow Wood Villas North.

All the items on the consent agenda had been before the council and discussed previously and were approved as one lot.