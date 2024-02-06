All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 18, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinance changing zoning code

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties. Some of these properties were developed and historically used as gas stations, auto service centers and mechanic shops, which are not permitted under current CBD regulations. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties. Some of these properties were developed and historically used as gas stations, auto service centers and mechanic shops, which are not permitted under current CBD regulations. The amendment adds vehicle fueling, service or repair facilities, excluding body or paint shops to the special uses list. The amendment makes it possible to establish and operate such facilities in the CBD upon issuance of a special-use permit.

In granting a special-use permit, the City Council may impose conditions of approval to ensure the use does not adversely affect the surrounding properties and the community.

Ryan Shrimplin, the city planner, clarified the city is not committed to approving such permits automatically. Instead, it opens the door for those interested in establishing these businesses to apply for a special-use permit. The evaluation of these permits will be done on a case-by-case basis, and approval may or may not be granted.

Mayor Stacy Kinder voted opposing. She expressed concerns about the possibility of large gas stations and other businesses opening in residential areas. Her concerns stem from the fact the CBD encompasses a mixed-use area, consisting of both commercial and residential segments.

Council members also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the Temporary Uses section of the Zoning Code.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The amendment establishes mobile outdoor recreation facilities as a temporary use category. This category covers inflatable play structures and other movable structures or equipment rented for outdoor recreation activities.

Council members also read other ordinances for the first time. The group decided to:

  • modify the current city fee of 5% of the gross revenues for video service providers in the city to reflect the fee authorized amount that began Aug. 31 and continues through Aug. 28, 2027, and thereafter;
  • adopt appropriation of unappropriated operating and capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending Sunday, June 30, 2024;
  • accept an easement from Six-Thirty Inc. along property at 2078 Southern Expressway.

The group approved ordinances from a consent agenda. The items on this list had been before council members previously and were approved as one lot;

  • approve the record plat of Wade 1st Subdivision;
  • grant a special-use permit to VB Run LLC for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a telecommunication tower at 1351 S. West End Blvd;
  • vacate the city's interest in the north half of a 15-foot easement along the rear property line at 2183 Derbyshire Lane, which is Lot 15 of Wyandotte Acres subdivision;
  • authorize the mayor to execute a special warranty deed to Six-Thirty Inc. for excess Southern Expressway right of way at 2078 Southern Expressway;
  • execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport;
  • execute an agreement with Penzel Construction to restore and repair the City Hall fountain;
  • execute a demolition contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating LLC for the demolition of buildings at various locations;
  • execute an agreement with Crescent Health Solutions for Employee Health Insurance Services and authorizing certain actions by city officials.

In other action, council members appointed Jerry Dement, Beverly Evans and Mary-Ann Maloney to the Parks and Recreation advisory board for terms expiring Oct. 29, 2026.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy