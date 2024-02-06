Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinance changing zoning code

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16.
The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties. Some of these properties were developed and historically used as gas stations, auto service centers and mechanic shops, which are not permitted under current CBD regulations. The amendment adds vehicle fueling, service or repair facilities, excluding body or paint shops to the special uses list. The amendment makes it possible to establish and operate such facilities in the CBD upon issuance of a special-use permit.
In granting a special-use permit, the City Council may impose conditions of approval to ensure the use does not adversely affect the surrounding properties and the community.
Ryan Shrimplin, the city planner, clarified the city is not committed to approving such permits automatically. Instead, it opens the door for those interested in establishing these businesses to apply for a special-use permit. The evaluation of these permits will be done on a case-by-case basis, and approval may or may not be granted.
Mayor Stacy Kinder voted opposing. She expressed concerns about the possibility of large gas stations and other businesses opening in residential areas. Her concerns stem from the fact the CBD encompasses a mixed-use area, consisting of both commercial and residential segments.
Council members also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the Temporary Uses section of the Zoning Code.
The amendment establishes mobile outdoor recreation facilities as a temporary use category. This category covers inflatable play structures and other movable structures or equipment rented for outdoor recreation activities.
Council members also read other ordinances for the first time. The group decided to:
The group approved ordinances from a consent agenda. The items on this list had been before council members previously and were approved as one lot;
In other action, council members appointed Jerry Dement, Beverly Evans and Mary-Ann Maloney to the Parks and Recreation advisory board for terms expiring Oct. 29, 2026.
