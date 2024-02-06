Cape Girardeau City Council members paved the way for Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 intersection improvements with the unanimous approval of a first reading of an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6.

The ordinance authorizes the city to acquire temporary construction easements and rights-of-way for property owners in the path of improvements. It will be added to the next meeting's consent agenda for formal passage.

The new intersection will realign Minnesota to connect with 74, and add in a deceleration lane, an island for right in/right out movements and a concrete traffic barrier.

City engineer Amy Ferris said in the meeting agenda that the improvements will help motorists' mobility to amenities east of Kingshighway and north of 74.

The project was the subject of a recent open house at City Hall, and a proposed map of the intersection was in the lobby of the building. Ferris, in comments to the Southeast Missourian at the end of 2022, said the feedback was mostly positive.

The intersection upgrades are a cost-sharing endeavor with the Missouri Department of Transportation with a 50-50 split. However, MoDOT's contribution caps at $296,000.

The project is expected to be underway in the summer.