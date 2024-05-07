All sections
May 7, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council approves million-dollar agreement for water treatment plant lime system

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a high-density lime system from Chemco Systems L.P. for Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant No. 1 on Monday, May 6, in the “first step” in improvements for the facility and the city’s entire water system.

The bid submitted by Chemco amounted to $1,012,420, falling under the city engineer’s estimate of $1,189,416. The new system would replace the existing pebble lime system installed in 1999. The system is used for softening and pH control for the city’s water supply.

An evaluation done by engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilley in 2021 found the existing system had reached the end of its usefulness and recommended a replacement, according to the council’s agenda report. The report stated that there is a greater capacity “needed to modify the treatment process in response to recent changes in the source water quality and to meet future water demand.”

“I couldn’t think of a better project for us to move forward with,” Ward 1 Coucilman Dan Presson said.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said the system is not something that may be purchased off the shelf.

“It’s a 36-week-out delivery time,” Pulley said. “This is just one of the portions of phase one and then we will start working on the pipe gallery.”

He said that the new system and pipe gallery is estimated to cost $7 million.

“This plant has gotten to the point where I consider it reaching its useful life, so that we had to start dedicating, thanks to (finance director) Lisa (Mills) and her good budgeting, these funds set aside for this purpose,” city manager Ken Haskin said.

Pulley also said in response to a question raised by Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas about the continuing safety of the system and plant, that the system is safe because of continued work done by Alliance Water Resources.

The $1,012,420 is for the lime system only and there will be a separate construction contract for installing the system. The installation contract will be out for bidding in late 2024.

Council members not only discussed improvements to the water treatment facility but the city’s distribution system and other improvements projected to 2033 and beyond.

Local News
