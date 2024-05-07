Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a high-density lime system from Chemco Systems L.P. for Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant No. 1 on Monday, May 6, in the “first step” in improvements for the facility and the city’s entire water system.

The bid submitted by Chemco amounted to $1,012,420, falling under the city engineer’s estimate of $1,189,416. The new system would replace the existing pebble lime system installed in 1999. The system is used for softening and pH control for the city’s water supply.

An evaluation done by engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilley in 2021 found the existing system had reached the end of its usefulness and recommended a replacement, according to the council’s agenda report. The report stated that there is a greater capacity “needed to modify the treatment process in response to recent changes in the source water quality and to meet future water demand.”

“I couldn’t think of a better project for us to move forward with,” Ward 1 Coucilman Dan Presson said.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said the system is not something that may be purchased off the shelf.