NewsOctober 20, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council approves major sidewalk project

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approved authorization to use federal grant money in conjunction with the Transportation Trust Fund to complete both phases the North Cape Rock Sidewalks project. The first phase of project is for sidewalks from Kingshighway to Brookwood Drive. The second phase will extend from Brookwood to Perryville Road...

Nathan English

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approved authorization to use federal grant money in conjunction with the Transportation Trust Fund to complete both phases the North Cape Rock Sidewalks project.

The first phase of project is for sidewalks from Kingshighway to Brookwood Drive. The second phase will extend from Brookwood to Perryville Road.

"This community, and this area, has been waiting for sidewalks for quite a long time, so, I just can't wait for this to be completed," Councilwoman Shannon Truxel said.

The project will cost an estimated $990,000 with federal funds from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program, which is being administered through the Missouri Department of Transportation. The rest of the money will come from the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund.

In 2016, the city installed a pedestrian bridge on North Cape Rock Drive at Dennis Scivally Park with the intention of adding sidewalks in the future, Alex McElroy, director of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization and city grant coordinator, said in the meeting agenda.

A 2018 survey found the North Cape Rock Drive area to be the second best out of 39 possible locations for sidewalk improvements in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area.

According to the meeting agenda, the project will increase pedestrian safety and property values in the area, among other things. The hope is the addition of sidewalks will also help spur economic development in the community.

The sidewalks will allow pedestrians in the area easy access to Arena Park, Kiwanis Park, Cape Girardeau Police headquarters and numerous businesses along Kingshighway.

The size of the project necessitates a split into two phases, but both will be worked on concurrently. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be completed by summer.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

