Cape Girardeau City Council approves major sidewalk project

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approved authorization to use federal grant money in conjunction with the Transportation Trust Fund to complete both phases the North Cape Rock Sidewalks project.

The first phase of project is for sidewalks from Kingshighway to Brookwood Drive. The second phase will extend from Brookwood to Perryville Road.

"This community, and this area, has been waiting for sidewalks for quite a long time, so, I just can't wait for this to be completed," Councilwoman Shannon Truxel said.

The project will cost an estimated $990,000 with federal funds from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program, which is being administered through the Missouri Department of Transportation. The rest of the money will come from the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund.