Cape Girardeau City Council approves contracts to help Cape police

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 7, to provide more money for the police department to expand the city's ShotSpotter program and for a subscription service for a camera system.

Councilman Nate Thomas was absent from the meeting.

The approved amendment is for the expansion of the ShotSpotter system — technology used by officers to help determine where and when shots are fired in portions of Cape Girardeau. The subscription is for new camera systems with automatic license plate reader technology. Combined, the two programs account for around $480,000 of the more than $600,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the police department by council members earlier this fall.

"These tools will be extremely beneficial in helping our department abate crime in our city," Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the police department, said in an email prior to the council meeting.

At the meeting, Councilman Robbie Guard — a vocal supporter of allocating all of the city's $1.4 million in ARPA funds to public safety — praised police chief Wes Blair and his staff for looking to utilize new technology.

"I urge the chief to bring more opportunities for innovation whenever you see fit," Guard said.

No timetable has been set for when the programs will be implemented, Droege said.

ShotSpotter expansion

The system was first approved by council members in January with an initial contract of $178,200 for 1.2 square-mile area in downtown Cape Girardeau. The initial agreement was also paid for by ARPA funds. ShotSpotter went live in Cape Girardeau in April.