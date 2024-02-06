All sections
NewsMarch 7, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council approves another agreement with airport consultant

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted Monday, March 6, to approve a new agreement with a consultant on a major construction project for the city. City manager Kenneth Haskin was authorized — via unanimous vote — by council members to execute a new supplemental agreement — on behalf of the city — with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. The firm has been the lead consultant on the new terminal project — and others — at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...

Nathan English
A rendering of the $12 million, 20,000-square-foot new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, construction is expected to begin later this spring.
A rendering of the $12 million, 20,000-square-foot new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, construction is expected to begin later this spring.Submitted

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted Monday, March 6, to approve a new agreement with a consultant on a major construction project for the city.

City manager Kenneth Haskin was authorized — via unanimous vote — by council members to execute a new supplemental agreement — on behalf of the city — with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. The firm has been the lead consultant on the new terminal project — and others — at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The nearly $217,000 agreement will be for oversight assistance during the construction of the new $12 million terminal at the airport. The project is expected to break ground later this spring. The new agreement is funded completely by the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

According to the meeting agenda, the city's Community Development Department will be heading up the majority of oversight of the construction phase, with Burns & McDonnell providing additional assistance.

The project has a June 2024 deadline, the same deadline to use the $8 million in federal funding that has been allocated to the construction effort.

KCI Construction Co. was approved by council members in December as the contractor to build the new 20,000-square-foot structure.

The project is in the midst of a design charette, a process where the contractor, consultant and city officials go through specifics of the construction plan to finalize costs.

