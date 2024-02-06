Cape Girardeau City Council members voted Monday, March 6, to approve a new agreement with a consultant on a major construction project for the city.

City manager Kenneth Haskin was authorized — via unanimous vote — by council members to execute a new supplemental agreement — on behalf of the city — with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. The firm has been the lead consultant on the new terminal project — and others — at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The nearly $217,000 agreement will be for oversight assistance during the construction of the new $12 million terminal at the airport. The project is expected to break ground later this spring. The new agreement is funded completely by the city's Capital Improvement Sales Tax.