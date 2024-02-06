All sections
NewsFebruary 6, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt

Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16 hunters in 2024 in the managed hunt period. This year, the hunting periods will last seven consecutive days from Saturdays to Fridays: Oct. 19 to 25, Nov. 2 to 8, Nov. 16 to 22, Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 14 to 20...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5.

The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16 hunters in 2024 in the managed hunt period. This year, the hunting periods will last seven consecutive days from Saturdays to Fridays: Oct. 19 to 25, Nov. 2 to 8, Nov. 16 to 22, Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 14 to 20.

Metzger said he wants to expand the hunt in the coming year.

"To continue the impact of reducing property damage, deer/car collisions and the possibility of disease, we must continue to expand and explore the ideas of expanding into the heart of the city," he said. "This is a business item for later."

Metzger said the reason the regulations for the managed urban deer hunt needed to be decided at this time is because of a Tuesday, Feb. 20, deadline set by the Missouri Department of Conservation. He said deciding on whether to have a private-property hunt may be done later since there are different restrictions.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said she would love to have a more in-depth conversation about private-property hunts when they get the chance. Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said he had heard interest from people he knows in starting private-property hunts.

"These people that have five and 10 acres, and they're not a lot of them, but there are a few people out there that have those larger tracts and are eager, eager to get into that on their property," Guard said.

Metzger said he would want an ordinance determined for private-property hunts "no later than July."

Other business

The council approved public sanitary sewer main improvements for Club Car Wash at 206 N. Kingshighway and authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute a lease agreement with BNSF Railway Co.

The council also approved the first readings of these ordinances:

  • Amended Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 1507 Independence St.;
  • Approved the record plat of Juenger Subdivision;
  • Amended Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code to establish a stop sign at the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Magnolia Street.

The next City Council meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 19.

