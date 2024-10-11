All sections
NewsApril 2, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 asphalt program, authorizes payments for other projects

The Cape Girardeau City Council met to approve the city’s 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects on Monday, April 1. The members of the council authorized the city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Ward 4 councilman Robbie Guard holds a plaque with Mayor Stacy Kinder commemorating his time with the City Council on Monday, April 1.
Ward 4 councilman Robbie Guard holds a plaque with Mayor Stacy Kinder commemorating his time with the City Council on Monday, April 1.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau City Council met Monday, April 1, to approve the city’s 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects.

The members of the council authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the overlay program, which is part of the Transportation Trust Fund Phase 6 (TTF 6) and consists of milling and overlaying streets with asphalt. According to the agenda report, the engineer’s estimated cost was $724,453.50 with the bid they accepted coming in at $650,000.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said that what the city saved on street repairs will go into fixing more streets.

“I just would point out that is directly impacting more street repairs,” Guard said.

Council members also accepted improvements and authorized final payments to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) Street Repair Project. The street repairs included numerous locations in Cape Girardeau.

They also accepted water main improvements to serve Tru Hotel at 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive. The improvements included an 8-inch water main, 3-inch gate valve, 8-inch gate valve and fire hydrant.

The council approved the first reading of an ordinance approving an amendment to the redevelopment agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Tenmile Holdings LLC. The agreement relates to the redevelopment of the Esquire Theater building in the 800 block of Broadway. The original agreement expired June 30.

This is the agreement’s first amendment. According to the agenda report, the project wasn’t completed because of factors including labor shortages and supply chain issues. The new completion date for the project is Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said part of the project was held up because of getting the correct electrical boxes.

“A normal home is a 20 amp service, this is a lot larger service because you’re going to have apartments upstairs, you’re going to have retail downstairs,” Pulley said.

Mayor Stacy Kinder also recognized Guard for his service on the council since his term will be coming to an end because of term limits.

The council also reappointed Brian Balsman, Phyllis Sides and Kirstin Glaser to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

