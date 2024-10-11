The Cape Girardeau City Council met Monday, April 1, to approve the city’s 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects.

The members of the council authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the overlay program, which is part of the Transportation Trust Fund Phase 6 (TTF 6) and consists of milling and overlaying streets with asphalt. According to the agenda report, the engineer’s estimated cost was $724,453.50 with the bid they accepted coming in at $650,000.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said that what the city saved on street repairs will go into fixing more streets.

“I just would point out that is directly impacting more street repairs,” Guard said.

Council members also accepted improvements and authorized final payments to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) Street Repair Project. The street repairs included numerous locations in Cape Girardeau.

They also accepted water main improvements to serve Tru Hotel at 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive. The improvements included an 8-inch water main, 3-inch gate valve, 8-inch gate valve and fire hydrant.