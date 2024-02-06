Cape Girardeau City Council appropriates unbudgeted expenditures

Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the year end to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the adopted budget. It appropriates funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers.

The ordinance appropriated $1,052,750 in operating expenditures, $2,031,638 in capital expenditures, $95,000 in interest costs and $780,300 in additional transfers between funds.

Some of the largest unbudgeted expenditures presented to the council by finance director Lisa Mills were as follows:

$966,000 for additional claims costs, administrative fees and stop loss insurance;

$1,802,270 for unbudgeted grant-funded costs of Taxiway Bravo;

$209,750 for the unbudgeted acquisition of five new police cars.

Mayor Stacy Kinder pointed out that no decisions regarding these fundings are being made and all the listed items are past expenditures. Mills explained the appropriations are a procedural formality that has to be done every year.

"Throughout the year, council does certain appropriations for certain expenditures. These are the leftovers," Mills said.

Council members read two other ordinances for the first time. These ordinances approved the record plats of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S & L subdivisions.

In other action, council members appointed Eric Craiglow and Lindsey Pippins to the Golf Course Advisory Board for terms set to expire Sept. 4, 2026. Council members also appointed Lauren Clark Hill to the Public Library board of directors for a partial term set to expire June 30, 2025. Hill will replace Crystal Cerny, who resigned from the board in August.

Consent agenda

There were several items on the consent agenda that were approved as one lot. Council members approved: