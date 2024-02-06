All sections
NewsSeptember 6, 2023
Cape Girardeau City Council appropriates unbudgeted expenditures
Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the year end to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the adopted budget. It appropriates funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the year end to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the adopted budget. It appropriates funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers.

The ordinance appropriated $1,052,750 in operating expenditures, $2,031,638 in capital expenditures, $95,000 in interest costs and $780,300 in additional transfers between funds.

Some of the largest unbudgeted expenditures presented to the council by finance director Lisa Mills were as follows:

  • $966,000 for additional claims costs, administrative fees and stop loss insurance;
  • $1,802,270 for unbudgeted grant-funded costs of Taxiway Bravo;
  • $209,750 for the unbudgeted acquisition of five new police cars.

Mayor Stacy Kinder pointed out that no decisions regarding these fundings are being made and all the listed items are past expenditures. Mills explained the appropriations are a procedural formality that has to be done every year.

"Throughout the year, council does certain appropriations for certain expenditures. These are the leftovers," Mills said.

Council members read two other ordinances for the first time. These ordinances approved the record plats of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S & L subdivisions.

In other action, council members appointed Eric Craiglow and Lindsey Pippins to the Golf Course Advisory Board for terms set to expire Sept. 4, 2026. Council members also appointed Lauren Clark Hill to the Public Library board of directors for a partial term set to expire June 30, 2025. Hill will replace Crystal Cerny, who resigned from the board in August.

Consent agenda

There were several items on the consent agenda that were approved as one lot. Council members approved:

  • record plat of Maurer Family Land for a one-lot residential subdivision located west of Bloomfield Road and south of County Road 208;
  • resolutions of support for proposals from MACO Development and Starview Development for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development and Star Vue II Apartments housing development, respectively. Presentations on the projects were given during the City Council's study session. Robbie Guard abstained to these items due to financial conflict of interest.

Council members authorized the city manager to:

  • apply for the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Program, a grant program, for the development of a study to address connectivity issues presented by Missouri Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway in respect to north and south mobility.

Council members also authorized the city manager to execute:

  • a license and indemnity agreement with CWC Hospitality, to place and construct a retaining wall inside the utility/sewer easement along the western side of the property at 433 Cape West Crossings;
  • a license and indemnity agreement with Ronald M. and Charlotte A. Angles to place and construct a garage/shed structure; as well as trim or remove trees and replenish the gravel driveway at 2960 Jasmine Lane;
  • an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Concrete Street Repair 2023 Project, which consists of street patching where necessary on Lynwood Hills Drive, Abbey Road, Perryville Road, Lombardo Drive and Clark Street;
  • an agreement with Apex Paving for the 2023 Asphalt Overlay Program, which consists of milling and asphalt overlaying streets including sidewalk reconstruction, curb reconstruction and tree removal where necessary on various streets;
  • a demolition contract with JAC3 Contracting for the demolition of buildings at 631 S. Benton St., 840 S. Ellis St. and 1215 S. Sprigg St.;
  • an agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. for installation of a new roof at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal. The existing roof was damaged by a severe storm in March.

Finally, council members authorized the mayor to:

  • execute a special warranty deed to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for property along Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Highway 74;

At the end of the session, several members of the community appeared before the council to express their concerns. Alix Gasser proposed the formation of an Accessibility Advisory Board to assist the City of Cape Girardeau in making accessible city improvements.

MaryAnn Allen asked for council members' support of the West Park Mall redevelopment project.

Amber French and Cynthia Durgan asked for council members' attention to the critical situation of the homeless population and its limited resources in Cape Girardeau.

"I urge the council to expand funding for three things: First hoteling the homeless during freezing winter conditions. Second, establishing warming centers for the upcoming winter. And third, creating a shelter that not only provides a safe and secure environment for those who have no home, but also provides access to essential services like counseling and health care," French said.

