Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed Aaron Modrow to the city's Historic Preservation Commission at their meeting Monday, June 5.

Modrow is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and works at Mac Con Co., a construction and maintenance company.

In other action, council members conducted several public hearings, approved ordinances through a consent agenda and read ordinances for the first time.

Public hearings

The officials presided over four public hearings. The only hearing generating any public comment regarded a special-use permit for property at 603 N. Henderson Ave. The potential property owner, Ben Traxel, told council members he intends to construct a boutique hotel -- seven guest rooms -- on the property, which houses the historic Himmelberger House. Other public hearings focused on the city's coming fiscal year budget and requests to vacate a 16-foot-wide alley in Block 5 of West End Place 2nd and a 10-foot easement in Lot 2 of a minor subdivision of Lot B of Cape West Crossings, Phase II.