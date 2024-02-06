All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 26, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boards

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards, Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the Missouri House District 147 seat in November's election. Thompson will serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in June 2025. He was recommended by the current board...

Nathan English

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards,

Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the Missouri House District 147 seat in November's election. Thompson will serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in June 2025. He was recommended by the current board.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thompson was one of 10 applicants for the position. There are nine slots on the board.

Paul Campbell and Jack Ford were reappointed to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors. Ford is the current board president.

The two were nominated by Linda Aubuchon, who represents the Town Plaza CID, according to the meeting agenda. The board is comprises five members. They serve staggered four-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy