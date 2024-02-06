Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boards

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards,
Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the Missouri House District 147 seat in November's election. Thompson will serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in June 2025. He was recommended by the current board.
Thompson was one of 10 applicants for the position. There are nine slots on the board.
Paul Campbell and Jack Ford were reappointed to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors. Ford is the current board president.
The two were nominated by Linda Aubuchon, who represents the Town Plaza CID, according to the meeting agenda. The board is comprises five members. They serve staggered four-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.