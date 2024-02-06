Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boards

Thompson was one of 10 applicants for the position. There are nine slots on the board.

Paul Campbell and Jack Ford were reappointed to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors. Ford is the current board president.

The two were nominated by Linda Aubuchon, who represents the Town Plaza CID, according to the meeting agenda. The board is comprises five members. They serve staggered four-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms.