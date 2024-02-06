Cape Girardeau City Council appoints board, commission members

Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed seven people to two boards and one commission this week.
Council members voted unanimously in favor of appointing Anissa Fongyee Patel and Anand Kumar Patel to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board, with their terms expiring July 1, 2026. Dave Hutson and Kent Zickfield were appointed to the Special Business District Advisory Commission, with their terms expiring June 30, 2025.
Robbie Guard was the sole "no" vote on the three library board appointments. Dave Diveley, John Voss and Crystal Cerny were appointed to the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board by council members with their terms expiring June 30, 2025.
Guard voted against the appointments after it was brought up that the board had asked council members to only approve two appointees and leave one slot vacant. The board's request was made following their last meeting. However, it was stated at the council meeting that a member of the library board had since resigned leaving an additional post vacant.
