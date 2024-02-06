Cape Girardeau City Council appoints board, commission members

Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed seven people to two boards and one commission this week.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of appointing Anissa Fongyee Patel and Anand Kumar Patel to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board, with their terms expiring July 1, 2026. Dave Hutson and Kent Zickfield were appointed to the Special Business District Advisory Commission, with their terms expiring June 30, 2025.