Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding medical marijuana facilities and the personal cultivation of medical marijuana

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 3567/3569 and 3575/3577 Baldwin Drive from C-2 (highway commercial district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district)

Approval of the June 17 city council regular session minutes and closed session minutes

An ordinance approving the record plat of Ahrens First Subdivision -- second and third readings

An ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Second Subdivision -- second and third readings

An ordinance approving the record plat of Teresa Connell Subdivision -- second and third readings

An ordinance approving the record plat of Randolph Subdivision -- second and third readings

An ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances regarding bicycle and motorcycle parking -- second and third readings

An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30 -- second and third readings

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the 2018 Sidewalk Gap Program -- reading and passage

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Sidewalk Point Repair 2018 Project

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to American Structures Inc. for the New Gordonville Tank No. 1 Project