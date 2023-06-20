Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
City Hall
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Consent Agenda Review
Communications report
Consent agenda
- Approval of the June 5, 2023, City Council regular session.
- Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 29 relating to sewer and water rates. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of an easement located at 433 and 461 Cape West Crossings, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting permanent utility easements from Vernon E. Rhodes Family Partners, LLC, for property located at 2110 Southern Expressway, in the City of Cape
Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Tenmile Management, LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a boutique hotel at 603 North Henderson Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Hunter's Place Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Creek Road Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Veterans Point Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Baldwin Creek Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of an alley Right of Way between South Park Avenue and South West End Boulevard, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easements thereon, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV -Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones in various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV -Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of River City Centre First Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located at the northwest corner of North Broadview Street and Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Sign Easement to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from various property owners for a portion of a vacated alley Right of Way between South Park Avenue and South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Vada Leasing, LLC, over that vacated part of Hickory Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance accepting Easements from various property owners for the Sherwood Drive/Hood Drive/Brookwood Drive Drainage Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. PW - Stan Polivick
Appointments
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
nAppointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Advisory Board Minutes
- Airport Advisory Board, May 9, 2023
- Board of Adjustment Minutes, June 1, 2023
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, May 8, 2023
- Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes, May 10, 2023
- River Campus Board of Managers Minutes, September 2, 2022