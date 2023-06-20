Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 20, 2023

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of an alley Right of Way between South Park Avenue and South West End Boulevard, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easements thereon, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings

New ordinances

Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV -Trevor Pulley

Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones in various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV -Trevor Pulley

Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of River City Centre First Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located at the northwest corner of North Broadview Street and Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Sign Easement to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from various property owners for a portion of a vacated alley Right of Way between South Park Avenue and South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Vada Leasing, LLC, over that vacated part of Hickory Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley