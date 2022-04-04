Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for4-4-22

- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the March 21, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Drainage Easement at 150 Country Lane, Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Drainage Easement from Kergious and Martha Crites, for property located at 150 Country Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Landmark Red Star First Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance Appropriating Funds from the Transportation Trust Fund VI and Capital Improvement Funds for Capital Expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Rust Communications, Inc., Cape Girardeau, for construction of private storm water infrastructure in the alley adjacent to and east of 430 Broadway, and south of Bellevue Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the T-Hangar Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Fence Installation at Arena Tennis and Pickleball Courts.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve the Star Vue Apartments at 1870 Star Vue Court, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
New ordinances
- Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area; approving the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. First reading.
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-2 to PD. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the Amended Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms, for a proposed urban farming community, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Saint Francis Health & Wellness Center Condominiums, Re-plat No. 4. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting three Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Main Street Project, Roberts Street to Cape Rock Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Downtown Business District Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
- Appointments to the Tree Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board
Advisory Board Minutes