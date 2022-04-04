All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 2, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for4-4-22

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to PD (Planned Development District). (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 22-57)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the March 21, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Drainage Easement at 150 Country Lane, Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Drainage Easement from Kergious and Martha Crites, for property located at 150 Country Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Landmark Red Star First Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance Appropriating Funds from the Transportation Trust Fund VI and Capital Improvement Funds for Capital Expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Rust Communications, Inc., Cape Girardeau, for construction of private storm water infrastructure in the alley adjacent to and east of 430 Broadway, and south of Bellevue Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the T-Hangar Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Fence Installation at Arena Tennis and Pickleball Courts.
  • Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve the Star Vue Apartments at 1870 Star Vue Court, in the city of Cape Girardeau.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area; approving the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-2 to PD. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the Amended Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms, for a proposed urban farming community, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Saint Francis Health & Wellness Center Condominiums, Re-plat No. 4. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting three Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Main Street Project, Roberts Street to Cape Rock Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Downtown Business District Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
  • Appointments to the Tree Board
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy