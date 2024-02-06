Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 5, 2023

Consent agenda

Approval of the Aug. 21 City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Maurer Family Land. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a special warranty deed to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for property along Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Highway 74. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing an application to the United States Department of Transportation for the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary documents. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with CWC Hospitality LLC for installation of a retaining wall at 433 Cape West Crossings. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Ronald M. and Charlotte A. Angles to place certain improvements on an unimproved portion of Flad Avenue. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Concrete Street Repair 2023 Project. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. for the 2023 Asphalt Overlay Program. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a demolition contract with JAC3 Contracting LLC for the demolition of buildings at various locations in Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development. Reading and passage.

Resolution of support for the proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue II Apartments housing development. Reading and Passage. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.