Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 5, 2023
Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 City Hall Presentations n Silver Springs II Apartments Tax Credit Project — MACO Development n Star Vue II Apartments Tax Credit Project — Starview Development Communications report n City Council...
Presentations
Silver Springs II Apartments Tax Credit Project — MACO Development
Star Vue II Apartments Tax Credit Project — Starview Development
Communications report
Items for discussion
Appearances by advisory board applicants
Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
Approval of the Aug. 21 City Council regular session minutes.
Ordinance approving the record plat of Maurer Family Land. Second and third readings.
Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a special warranty deed to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for property along Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Highway 74. Second and third readings.
Resolution authorizing an application to the United States Department of Transportation for the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary documents. Reading and passage.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with CWC Hospitality LLC for installation of a retaining wall at 433 Cape West Crossings. Reading and passage.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Ronald M. and Charlotte A. Angles to place certain improvements on an unimproved portion of Flad Avenue. Reading and passage.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Concrete Street Repair 2023 Project. Reading and passage.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. for the 2023 Asphalt Overlay Program. Reading and passage.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a demolition contract with JAC3 Contracting LLC for the demolition of buildings at various locations in Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development. Reading and passage.
Resolution of support for the proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue II Apartments housing development. Reading and Passage. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. LLC for installation of a new roof at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
Ordinance approving the record plat of Kennedy's 2nd Addition. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
Ordinance approving the record plat of S & L Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. First reading. FIN — Lisa Mills.
Appointments
Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
Closed Session
The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.