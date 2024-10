Items for discussion

Consent agenda

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Development Agreement with GMA Development, LLC, for public sidewalk improvements in Shadow Wood Villas North, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage

Ordinance Appropriating Funds for Operating Expenditures, Capital Expenditures, Debt Service Expenditures, and Transfers for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of S & L Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Kennedy's 2nd Addition. Second and third readings.

Approval of the Tuesday, Sept. 5, City Council regular session Minutes and Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, closed session minutes.

New ordinances

Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area, approving the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, and making findings related thereto. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 1 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 3 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 4 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 5 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Project for Redevelopment Project Area 6 of the RCC Tax Increment Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley