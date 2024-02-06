Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 2, 2023

Public Hearings

A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the north half of a 15-foot easement along the rear property line at 2183 Derbyshire Lane which is Lot 15 of Wyandotte Acres subdivision. (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 23-152)

A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunication tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard. (Item No. 11; BILL NO. 23-151)

Consent agenda

Resolution calling for the joint establishment of a Transportation Development District with the RCC Community Improvement District and authorizing certain actions in connection therewith. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with BNSF Railway Company for a storage and maintenance facility along Aquamsi Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Ordinance approving a Petition for the creation of a Community Improvement District; establishing the RCC Community Improvement District as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. Second and third readings.

Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area, approving the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, and making findings related thereto. Second and third readings.

New ordinances

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in connection with the Redevelopment Projects described in the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance authorizing the city of Cape Girardeau, to issue its taxable industrial revenue bonds (RCC Project), Series 2023, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving an industrial development project in the City; approving a plan for the project; and authorizing the City to enter into certain agreements and take certain other actions in connection therewith. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance approving the record plat of Wade 1st Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance granting a special use permit to VB Run, LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunications tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of a utility easement located at 2183 Derbyshire Lane in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Rhodes Development Company, LLC, for property along the right of way located at 1930 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Six-Thirty, Inc., for property along the right of way located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley