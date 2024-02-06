Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 2, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2
City Hall
Presentations
- Recognition of Randy Lueder for retirement from the Parks & Recreation Department
Communications report
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunication tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard. (Item No. 11; BILL NO. 23-151)
- A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the north half of a 15-foot easement along the rear property line at 2183 Derbyshire Lane which is Lot 15 of Wyandotte Acres subdivision. (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 23-152)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the September 18, 2023, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area, approving the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, and making findings related thereto. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving a Petition for the creation of a Community Improvement District; establishing the RCC Community Improvement District as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with BNSF Railway Company for a storage and maintenance facility along Aquamsi Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution calling for the joint establishment of a Transportation Development District with the RCC Community Improvement District and authorizing certain actions in connection therewith. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in connection with the Redevelopment Projects described in the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the city of Cape Girardeau, to issue its taxable industrial revenue bonds (RCC Project), Series 2023, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving an industrial development project in the City; approving a plan for the project; and authorizing the City to enter into certain agreements and take certain other actions in connection therewith. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Wade 1st Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to VB Run, LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunications tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of a utility easement located at 2183 Derbyshire Lane in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Rhodes Development Company, LLC, for property along the right of way located at 1930 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Six-Thirty, Inc., for property along the right of way located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading. AIRPORT - Katrina Amos
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future Appointments and Memos
- Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission