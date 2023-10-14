Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 16, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16

City Hall

Presentations

Communications report

Items for discussion

Public Hearings

A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Temporary Uses. (Item No. 15, BILL NO. 23-160)

A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. (Item No. 14, BILL NO. 23-159)

Consent agenda

Approval of the October 2, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Wade 1st Subdivision. First Reading. Second and third readings.

Ordinance granting a special use permit to VB Run, LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunications tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of a utility easement located at 2183 Derbyshire Lane in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Six-Thirty, Inc., for property along the right of way located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Penzel Construction Company, Inc., for the Restoration of the City Hall Fountain in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage