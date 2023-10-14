Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 16, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16
City Hall
Presentations
- Employee Health Insurance Renewal Presentation
Communications report
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Consent Agenda Review
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. (Item No. 14, BILL NO. 23-159)
- A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Temporary Uses. (Item No. 15, BILL NO. 23-160)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 2, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Wade 1st Subdivision. First Reading. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to VB Run, LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a telecommunications tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of a utility easement located at 2183 Derbyshire Lane in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Six-Thirty, Inc., for property along the right of way located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Penzel Construction Company, Inc., for the Restoration of the City Hall Fountain in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Cresent Health Solutions for Employee Health Insurance Services and authorizing certain actions by City officials, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Items removed from consent agenda
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in connection with the Redevelopment Projects described in the RCC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and authorizing certain actions by City officials. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the city of Cape Girardeau, to issue its taxable industrial revenue bonds (RCC Project), Series 2023, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving an industrial development project in the City; approving a plan for the project; and authorizing the City to enter into certain agreements and take certain other actions in connection therewith. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. First teading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Temporary Uses. First teading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
an Ordinance amending Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Video Service Providers Franchise Fees. First teading. FIN - Lisa Mills.
- Ordinance appropriating funds for Operating Expenditures and Capital Expenditures, for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First teading. Lisa Mills - FIN
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Six-Thirty, Inc., for property located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First teading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointments for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Other business
- Set regular city council meetings for the 2024 calendar year
Closed Session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Advisory Board minutes
- Airport Advisory Board minutes, Sept. 12
- Board of Adjustment minutes, June 1
- Golf Course Advisory Board minutes, Aug. 24
- Historic Preservation Commission, Sept. 20
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board minutes, Sept. 12
- Planning and Zoning Commission minutes Sept. 13
- SEMPO Technical Planning Committee minutes, Sept. 6
- Tree Board minutes, Aug 14