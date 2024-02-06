Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20
City Hall
Items for discussion
- Appearances by advisory board applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Nov. 6 City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance renaming a portion of Bellevue Street to Smallwood-Williams Way. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 406 Bertling St. from R-1 to R-3. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at the southeast and southwest corners of Missouri Route K and Notre Dame Drive from R-1 to C-2. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a maintenance agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements at Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, for property at 400 Houck Place. Second and third readings.
- Acceptance of water main improvements to serve Houck Stadium.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a license agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and to install a city monument at the Route W/Lexington Avenue roundabout. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
- Ordinance appropriating funds for housing the homeless for the fiscal year ending June 30. First reading. FIN — Lisa Mills.
- Ordinance accepting a special warranty deed from the William E. Walker III Revocable Trust for property on East Cape Rock Drive. First reading. PARKS — Doug Gannon.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Boyce Church Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Brick & Ivy Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Winterfield Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
- Ordinance accepting a sanitary sewer easement from Dalhousie LLC for property west of Bloomfield Road and south of County Road 208. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
- Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code regarding no parking zones on Smallwood-Williams Way. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
- Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code regarding a stop sign at Smallwood-Williams Way and Pacific Street. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Other business
- Set regular City Council meetings for the 2024 calendar year
Closed Session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future Appointments and Memos
- Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
- Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers