Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 3

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentations
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Recognition of Lori Meyer for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau.
- Recognition of Vicki Moldenhauer for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau.
- Local Government Week 2021 Proclamation
- National Travel and Tourism Week Proclamation
- National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation
- Update from the Historic Preservation Commission
- Street Condition and Repair Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- 2021 Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan Presentation
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 401 South West End Boulevard from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 21-64)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1542 North Water Street from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 21-65)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 19, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Utility Easements from Dalhousie, L.L.C., for 4741 and 4743 Cords Way, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Timber Creek Fourth Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Roberts' Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution adopting the 2021 Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 2436 Masters Drive, under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, Affordable Housing Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Reinhold Electric, Inc., for installation of fiber optic line at the new City Hall, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve the Cottages, addressed at 4741 and 4743 Cords Way, at Dalhousie Golf Club.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve The Highlands at Hopper Crossing Phase 3.
- Acceptance of public sidewalk improvements to serve the Behavioral Health Hospital.
Items removed from consent agenda
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on Hawthorne Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-3. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds for an inter-fund loan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 401 South West End Boulevard, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to NC. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1542 North Water Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to NC. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Alternatives Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Pedestrian Improvements, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the purchase of land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air traffic control tower expenses, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Masonic Temple Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Ballentine Hills Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
- Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Budget Ending June 30, 2022
- Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Budget Ending June 30, 2022
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
Advisory Board minutes