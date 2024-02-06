All sections
May 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 17

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n River Wall Mural Update - Old Town Cape n Update from the Board of Appeals n Building Safety Month 2021 Proclamation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • River Wall Mural Update - Old Town Cape
  • Update from the Board of Appeals
  • Building Safety Month 2021 Proclamation
  • Public Works Week Proclamation
  • Gun Violence Awareness Day Proclamation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • 2021 Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan Presentation
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. (BILL NO. 21-76; Agenda Item No.18)
  • A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 3920 Bloomfield Road, as requested by Justin A. Cain and Carrie A. Cain, and the proposed zoning of the same property as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District.
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

nApproval of the May 3, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.

  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of funds for an inter-fund loan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 401 South West End Boulevard, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to NC. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1542 North Water Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to NC. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Alternatives Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Pedestrian Improvements, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the purchase of land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air traffic control tower expenses, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Masonic Temple Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Ballentine Hills Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 62 Rivercrest Drive, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage
  • Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Southeast Health West Campus.

Items removed from consent agenda

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving a redevelopment project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with a Portion of RPA 2 Redevelopment Project Described in the Redevelopment Plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 2015. First reading.
  • Ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 22 relating to solid waste fees, and Chapter 29 relating to water rates. First reading.
  • Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Coyote Creek Third Subdivision. First reading.

Appointments

Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
Local News

