Consent agenda

Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co, Inc for the replacement of Capaha Field Fence.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for the 2024 Historic Resource Survey, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Wren Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Drainage Easement for property located at 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

New ordinances

Ordinance approving a Cooperation Agreement among the city of Cape Girardeau,, the RCC Community Improvement District, the RCC Transportation Development District and River City Centre, LLC. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Permanent Drainage Easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. PW - Brock Davis11.

Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -Fourth. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Town Plaza Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 298 North West End Boulevard, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-1to NC. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin