NewsJune 5, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for June 7

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees Report n Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds Presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees Report
  • Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds Presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • 2021 Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan Presentation
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to discuss Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's past performance in carrying out the project for the construction renovation of the Old Cape Police Headquarters
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the May 17, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving a redevelopment project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with a Portion of RPA 2 Redevelopment Project Described in the Redevelopment Plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, Cape Girardeau, 2015. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Coyote Creek Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Brennon Todt, for various outdoor improvements at 101 William Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Bowen Engineering and Surveying, for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc., for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers, P.A., for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Cotner Electric Company, Inc., for the DDI Streetlight Replacement and Fire Station #2 Fiber Installation, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Collins Mill Development Group, LLC, for Collins Mill Subdivision - Phase 3, in thenCity of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc., for Environmental Services and NEPA Documentation, for the new passengernterminal project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for SkyWest Airlines to provide air carrier service under thenEssential Air Service Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Items removed from consent agenda

  • Ordinance establishing utility rates for the City of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 22 relating to solid waste fees, and Chapter 29 relating to water rates. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the City of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. Second and third readings.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Frederick Subdivision No. 1. First Reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding Stormwater Management Facilities. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 16 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding the State Court Automation Surcharge. First reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, located at 3920 Bloomfield Road, upon the request of Justin A. Cain and Carrie A. Cain. First reading.
  • Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 3920 Bloomfield Road as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. First reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Appointments to the Board of Appeals
  • Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
  • Analysis of Sales Tax Revenue for Year Ending December 31, 2020.
  • Possible Election Dates for Use Tax

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
