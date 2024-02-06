Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for June 7

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the May 17, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving a redevelopment project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing with respect thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City officials. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with a Portion of RPA 2 Redevelopment Project Described in the Redevelopment Plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, Cape Girardeau, 2015. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Coyote Creek Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Brennon Todt, for various outdoor improvements at 101 William Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Bowen Engineering and Surveying, for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc., for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers, P.A., for the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Cotner Electric Company, Inc., for the DDI Streetlight Replacement and Fire Station #2 Fiber Installation, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Collins Mill Development Group, LLC, for Collins Mill Subdivision - Phase 3, in thenCity of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc., for Environmental Services and NEPA Documentation, for the new passengernterminal project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for SkyWest Airlines to provide air carrier service under thenEssential Air Service Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
Items removed from consent agenda
- Ordinance establishing utility rates for the City of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 22 relating to solid waste fees, and Chapter 29 relating to water rates. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the City of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Frederick Subdivision No. 1. First Reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding Stormwater Management Facilities. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 16 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding the State Court Automation Surcharge. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating funds for capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, located at 3920 Bloomfield Road, upon the request of Justin A. Cain and Carrie A. Cain. First reading.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 3920 Bloomfield Road as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. First reading.
Appointments
Other Business
Closed session
Memos
- Appointments to the Board of Appeals
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
- Analysis of Sales Tax Revenue for Year Ending December 31, 2020.
- Possible Election Dates for Use Tax
Advisory Board minutes