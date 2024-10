Items for discussion

Public hearing

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 1201, 1207, 1211, 1215, and 1217 South Kingshighway from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 23-105)

Consent agenda

Approval of the June 20, 2023, City Council regular session.

Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones in various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of River City Centre First Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed from Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located at the northwest corner of North Broadview Street and

Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Sign Easement to Broadview Commercial Properties, LLC, for property located west of and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from various property owners for a portion of a vacated alley Right of Way between South Park Avenue and South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Vada Leasing, LLC, over that vacated part of Hickory Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting Easements from various property owners for the Sherwood Drive/Hood Drive/Brookwood Drive Drainage Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Engineering Services Agreement with Bowen Engineering & Surveying, Inc., for Pedestrian Improvements in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with A.G. Jones Properties, L.L.C., for public sidewalk improvements in Hawthorne Place Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with SEMO Land, L.L.C., for public sidewalk improvements in Forest Hills Estates Fifth Addition, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.