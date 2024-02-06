All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2021
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 19
Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 530 CountyRoad 317, as requested by JMD Industries, Inc., and the proposed zoning of the same property asC-2, Highway Commercial District.
  • Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the Sanitary Sewer Easement located at2430 Golden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. (Agenda Item No. 17, Bill No. 21-111)
  • Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in Northview Drive south of Timmar Lane, inthe city of Cape Girardeau. (Agenda Item No. 18, Bill No. 21-112)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the July 6, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures,debt service expenditures, and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, in the City of CapeGirardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of D & K Stock Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and IndemnityAgreement with Southeast Missouri District Fair, for construction of a livestock barn at 2521 ExpoWay, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance GuaranteeAgreement with GMA Development, LLC, for Shadow Wood Villas Phase 1, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of waterline and sidewalk public improvements to serve the new VA (VeteransAdministration) Behavioral Health Hospital at 711 S. Mt. Auburn Rd., in the city of Cape Girardeau.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance of the city of Cape Girardeau, imposing a use tax forgeneral revenue purposes at the rate equal to the total local sales taxes in effect for the privilege ofstoring, using or consuming within the City any article of tangible personal property pursuant to theauthority granted by and subject to the provisions of Sections 144.600 through 144.761 RSMo;providing for the use tax to be repealed, reduced or raised in the same amount as any city sales tax isrepealed, reduced or raised; and providing for submission of the proposal to the qualified voters ofthe City for their approval at the special election called and to be held in the City on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances of the City ofCape Girardeau, Missouri, regarding Construction Trades Licenses. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of CapeGirardeau, Missouri, regarding Liquor Licenses. First Reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to SaintFrancis Foundation Real Estate, LLC, for property located at Walnut Street and South West EndBoulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from variousproperty owners for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the Cityof Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting Permanent Drainage Easements from various propertyowners for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the City of CapeGirardeau, Missouri. First reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easementsand Rights-of-Way, from various property owners for the Sprigg Street Project, in the City of CapeGirardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Sanitary Sewer and UtilityEasement located at 2430 Golden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Right-of-Way ofNorthview Drive and retaining a utility easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

  • Legal actions, causes of action, litigation and confidential communications with legal counsel and leasing, purchase or sale of real estate, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (2).

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
Local News
