All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 15, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, July 17 City Hall Communications report n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Update on Tax Increment Financing Commission n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, July 17

City Hall

Communications report

  • City council

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Update on Tax Increment Financing Commission
  • Consent agenda review

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the Wednesday, July 5, City Council regular session.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of certain property along South Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Hawthorne Place Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for improvements along Creekside Way in the Baldwin Creek Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Baldwin Creek Subdivision.
  • Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Hawthorne Place Subdivision.
  • Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements for the Sewer Line Extension for Conrad Motors at 1295 Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with Zoellner Construction Company for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading. AIRPORT - Katrina Amos
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 19th Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Closed Session

  • The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointmentsand memos

  • Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Board of Adjustment Minutes, July 06, 2023
  • Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, June 21, 2023
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, May 8, 2023
  • Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes, June 14, 2023
  • SEMPO Technical Planning Committee Minutes, June 7, 2023
  • SEMPO Board of Managers Minutes, May 17, 2023
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy