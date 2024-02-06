Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Jan. 8, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 8
City Hall
Items for discussion
- Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 3101 County Road 620. (Item No. 14; BILL NO. 24-04 and Item No. 15; BILL NO. 24-05)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Monday, Dec. 18,, City Council Regular Session Minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Stevenson Subdivision No. 2. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in various easements on property located at 2062 Silver Campine Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a part of a Permanent Access and Utility Easement located at 720 North Main Street in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Access and Utility Easement from Cape G LLC, for property located at 720 North Main Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., for the replacement of Capaha Field outfield fencing, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading & passage
- Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., to construct the improvements to Lexington Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of water main improvements to serve the Century Casino Hotel.
Items removed from consent agenda
- Ordinance of the city of Cape Girardeau, increasing its Ad Valorem Tax for Municipal Purposes to a rate of $0.56 per $100.00 in Assessed Valuation; and providing for submission of the proposal to the qualified voters of the City at the General Municipal Election to be held on April 2, 2024; and directing the City Clerk to provide notice of said election. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance of the city of Cape Girardeau, conditionally dedicating a portion of its Ad Valorem Tax for Municipal Purposes to the purpose of improving public safety. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
- Ordinance appropriating monies for payment of additional employee compensation for services rendered between now and the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First, Second and Third Readings. FIN - Lisa Mills
- Ordinance annexing land located at 3101 County Road 620 into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 3101 County Road 620 as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Dodd Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of EOC 2nd Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Fiber Optic Easement from the Cape Girardeau School District for property located at 1920 Whitener Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Appointment of Mayor and City Manager to the Semo Redi Board of Directors
Future appointments and memos
- Appointments to the Silver Springs Community Improvement District Board of Directors
- Appointments to the Tree Board
- Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Program Update 2023.
Closed Session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.