Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 18, 2024

Approval of the February 5, 2024, City Council Regular Session Minutes and the February 14, 2024, Closed Session Minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting and the discharge of firearms. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1507 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-1 to C-2. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Juenger Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing a stop sign at the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Magnolia Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Acceptance of the improvements and authorize final payment to Rail Works Track Services, Inc. forthe Nash Road Railroad Tie Repair for the city of Cape Girardeau.