NewsFebruary 17, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 18, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 City Hall

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20

City Hall

Presentation

  • Delivery of annual Audit Report for fiscal year ending 6-30-2023

Items for discussion

  • Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Consent agenda review

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 555 North Spring Avenue from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to RMH (Residential Manufactured HomeDistrict). (Item No. 9)

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the February 5, 2024, City Council Regular Session Minutes and the February 14, 2024, Closed Session Minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting and the discharge of firearms. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1507 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-1 to C-2. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Juenger Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing a stop sign at the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and Magnolia Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Acceptance of the improvements and authorize final payment to Rail Works Track Services, Inc. forthe Nash Road Railroad Tie Repair for the city of Cape Girardeau.
  • Acceptance of the improvements and authorize final payment to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc. for the Sherwood Dr./Hood Dr./Brookwood Dr. Drainage Improvements.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • .Approve the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to deny a request to rezone property located at 555 North Spring Avenue from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to RMH (Residential Manufactured Home District). DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

New ordinances

  • Ordinance acepting a Permanent Water Line Drainage Easement for propertylocated at 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV- Trevor Pulley
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Wren Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Future appointments

  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Advisory board minutes

  • Airport Advisory Board Minutes, January 8, 2024
  • Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, January 17, 2024
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, January 9, 2024
  • SEMPO TPC Minutes, January 3, 2024

Closed Session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Local News

