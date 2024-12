Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a License Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and to install a City Monument at the Route W/Lexington Avenue Roundabout, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Special Warranty Deed from the William E. Walker III Revocable Trust for property located on East Cape Rock Drive in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Boyce Church Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Brick & Ivy Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Winterfield Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Sanitary Sewer Easement from Dalhousie, L.L.C., for property located located west of Bloomfield Road and south of County Road 208, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.