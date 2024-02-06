Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 7, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7
City Hall
Communications report
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public hearing
- A Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024.
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 97 North Kingshighway from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District).
Consent agenda
- Approval of the July 17, 2023, City Council regular session and the July 24, 2023, special session.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with Zoellner Construction Company for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 19th Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, Inc., for installation of "Free Public Wi-Fi" signs, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program for Cape LaCroix Trail enhancements, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and Passage.
- Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Loyd Slinkard Painting Co., Inc. for the Cape Splash and Osage Centre Painting project.
- A Motion to Accept the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Apex Paving Co., Inc. DBA ASA Asphalt for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program.
- Accept improvements and authorize Final Payment to Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc. for the Sprigg Street Improvements Project, from William Street to Broadway, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New ordinances
- Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024. First Reading. FIN -Lisa Mills
- Ordinance annexing land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, by zoning newly annexed property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, by changing the zoning of property located at 97 North Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-1 to C-2. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Easements from The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation for property located at 401 Independence Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Future appointmentsand memos
- Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
Advisory Board Minutes
- Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council