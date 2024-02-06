Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 7, 2023

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 97 North Kingshighway from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District).

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 97 North Kingshighway from M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District).

Consent agenda

Approval of the July 17, 2023, City Council regular session and the July 24, 2023, special session.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with Zoellner Construction Company for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 19th Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, Inc., for installation of "Free Public Wi-Fi" signs, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and Passage.

Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program for Cape LaCroix Trail enhancements, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and Passage.

Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Loyd Slinkard Painting Co., Inc. for the Cape Splash and Osage Centre Painting project.

A Motion to Accept the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Apex Paving Co., Inc. DBA ASA Asphalt for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program.