Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 7, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7
City Hall
Communications report
Items for discussion
Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
Public hearing
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Wednesday, July 5, City Council regular session.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of certain property along South Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Hawthorne Place Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for improvements along Creekside Way in the Baldwin Creek Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Baldwin Creek Subdivision.
- Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Hawthorne Place Subdivision.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements for the Sewer Line Extension for Conrad Motors at 1295 Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with Zoellner Construction Company for new T-Hangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading. AIRPORT - Katrina Amos
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 19th Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future appointmentsand memos
- Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
Advisory Board Minutes
- Board of Adjustment Minutes, July 06, 2023
- Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, June 21, 2023
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, May 8, 2023
- Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes, June 14, 2023
- SEMPO Technical Planning Committee Minutes, June 7, 2023
- SEMPO Board of Managers Minutes, May 17, 2023