Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 2

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the July 19, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance of the city of Cape Girardeau, imposing a use tax for general revenue purposes at the rate equal to the total local sales taxes in effect for the privilege of storing, using or consuming within the City any article of tangible personal property pursuant to the authority granted by and subject to the provisions of Sections 144.600 through 144.761 RSMo; providing for the use tax to be repealed, reduced or raised in the same amount as any city sales tax is repealed, reduced or raised; and providing for submission of the proposal to the qualified voters of the City for their approval at the special election called and to be held in the City on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Construction Trades Licenses. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Liquor Licenses. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Saint Francis Foundation Real Estate, LLC, for property located at Walnut Street and South West End Boulevard, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Drainage Easements from various property owners for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Rights-of-Way, from various property owners for the Sprigg Street Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Sanitary Sewer and Utility Easement located at 2430 Golden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Right-of-Way of Northview Drive and retaining a utility easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Todt Roofing & Construction for the River Heritage Museum renovations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Stormwater inflow and infiltration enhancements, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for the Lorimer Street Project, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for fiber optic routing, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the former Siemers Drive Right-Of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Ferndale Anthony Southwest Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022. First reading.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located at 530 County Road 317, upon the request of JMD Industries, Inc. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 530 County Road 317 as C- 2, Highway Commercial District. First reading.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Mark A. Conrad and D'Lorch Properties, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle sales business at 1295 Independence Street, in the city and County of Cape Girardeau, First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from Star Vue Cape, L.P., for Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
nAppointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
Other Business
- Appeal of the Board of Adjustment's decision regarding a Liquor License Request for Consent by Adam Edward Gohn DBA Phi Hospitality for property located at 531 Broadway.
Closed session
The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Advisory Board minutes
- Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board