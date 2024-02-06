Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 16

Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the existing alleys and a perpetual easement and right-of-way between North Main Street and North Spanish Street in Blocks 1, 2, and 3 of Ranney Place, in the city of Cape Girardeau. (Agenda Item 19; BILL NO. 21-130)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the August 2, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Stormwater inflow and infiltration enhancements, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for the Lorimier Street Project, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for fiber optic routing, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the former Siemers Drive Right-Of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Ferndale Anthony Southwest Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located at 530 County Road 317, upon the request of JMD Industries, Inc. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 530 County Road 317 as C- 2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Mark A. Conrad and D'Lorch Properties, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle sales business at 1295 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from Star Vue Cape,L.P., for Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement for the Exchange of Real Property located at and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the New Airport Terminal Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment #1 to State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, to fund the completion of a Master Drainage Study at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Patricia Lee Popp, for a portion of the vacated Northview Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in existing alleys, easement, and right-ofway between North Main Street and North Spanish Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
Appointments
Other Business
Closed session
The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Advisory Board minutes
- Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board