All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 14, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 16

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of Debbie Hillis for retirement from the Public Works Department...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Recovery Month Proclamation
  • Recognition of Debbie Hillis for retirement from the Public Works Department
  • Recognition of Tom Wiesner for retirement from the Development Services Department
  • Big River Circle Fiber Project

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the existing alleys and a perpetual easement and right-of-way between North Main Street and North Spanish Street in Blocks 1, 2, and 3 of Ranney Place, in the city of Cape Girardeau. (Agenda Item 19; BILL NO. 21-130)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the August 2, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for Stormwater inflow and infiltration enhancements, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for the Lorimier Street Project, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for fiber optic routing, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the former Siemers Drive Right-Of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Ferndale Anthony Southwest Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located at 530 County Road 317, upon the request of JMD Industries, Inc. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 530 County Road 317 as C- 2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Mark A. Conrad and D'Lorch Properties, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle sales business at 1295 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from Star Vue Cape,L.P., for Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement for the Exchange of Real Property located at and adjacent to 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the New Airport Terminal Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment #1 to State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, to fund the completion of a Master Drainage Study at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Patricia Lee Popp, for a portion of the vacated Northview Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in existing alleys, easement, and right-ofway between North Main Street and North Spanish Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Advisory Board minutes

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy