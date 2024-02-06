Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-19--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Information Technology Professional Day Proclamation n Cape Gardens Apartments tax credit project -- Select Development Comminication/reports n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants...
Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall
Presetations
Information Technology Professional Day Proclamation
Cape Gardens Apartments tax credit project -- Select Development
Comminication/reports
City council
Items for discussion
Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
Planning and Zoning Commission Report
Consent Agenda Review
Public hearings
A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 572--680 (Even) Silverado Trail.
Consent agenda
Approval of the September 6, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
Ordinance approving the record plat of Bethany Baptist Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1904 West Cape Rock Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from PD to R--1. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1305 and 1321 William Street, in the city and County of Cape Girardeau, from C--1 to R--3. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance annexing land located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning newly annexed property located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue as C--2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed and a Temporary Construction Easement from Larry E. Tanner and Karen S. Tanner, for the West End Boulevard Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke
Resolution of support for the application from Skyline LLC to the Missouri Housing Development Commission for Renovation of Cape Gardens Apartments, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
a Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Amerco Real Estate Company for driveway improvements located in the right of way adjacent to 778 Progress Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of unappropriated General Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Justice Grant Funds and unallocated fund balances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
Appointments
Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board