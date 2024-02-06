Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-19--22

Public hearings

A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property located at 572--680 (Even) Silverado Trail.

Consent agenda

Approval of the September 6, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Bethany Baptist Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1904 West Cape Rock Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from PD to R--1. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1305 and 1321 William Street, in the city and County of Cape Girardeau, from C--1 to R--3. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance annexing land located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning newly annexed property located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue as C--2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed and a Temporary Construction Easement from Larry E. Tanner and Karen S. Tanner, for the West End Boulevard Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke

Resolution of support for the application from Skyline LLC to the Missouri Housing Development Commission for Renovation of Cape Gardens Apartments, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin