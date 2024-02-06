All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 13, 2022
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22
Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Discussion
  • Consent Agenda Review
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public haarings

  • A Public Hearing to consider Amending Ward Boundaries as a Result of the 2020 Census. (Agenda Item 12; BILL NO. 22-124)
  • A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue, as requested by LaSalle Land Trust dated October 18, 2017, and the proposed zoning of the same property as C-2, Highway Commercial District.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the August 1, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and adjacent property, in the city of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to AG. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance readopting Sections 2-90 to 2-97 of the City Code of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relating to Conflicts of Interest. Second and third readings. Legal - Greg Young
  • Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Company, L.L.C., for the Heritage Manor Apartments housing development, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 900 South Ellis Street, under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, Affordable Housing Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, for improvements in the alley between South Sprigg Street and South Frederick Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Motion to accept the City Hall Design Build project improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Company. CMO - Mehner

New ordinances

  • Ordinance accepting a Sanitary Sewer Easement from Palomino Investments, LLC, for property located at 601 North Kingshighway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance amending Ward Boundaries of the City of Cape Girardeau, in response to the 2020 Decennial Census. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way 2nd Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Ozark Street Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 535 South Benton Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Story Tags
Local News
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy