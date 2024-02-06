Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report...
Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Monday, City Hall
Presentations
Beautiful Business Property of the Month
Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development
Items for discussion
Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
Planning and Zoning Commission Report
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Discussion
Consent Agenda Review
Public haarings
A Public Hearing to consider Amending Ward Boundaries as a Result of the 2020 Census. (Agenda Item 12; BILL NO. 22-124)
A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue, as requested by LaSalle Land Trust dated October 18, 2017, and the proposed zoning of the same property as C-2, Highway Commercial District.
Consent agenda
Approval of the August 1, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and adjacent property, in the city of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to AG. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance readopting Sections 2-90 to 2-97 of the City Code of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relating to Conflicts of Interest. Second and third readings. Legal - Greg Young
Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Company, L.L.C., for the Heritage Manor Apartments housing development, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 900 South Ellis Street, under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, Affordable Housing Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, for improvements in the alley between South Sprigg Street and South Frederick Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Motion to accept the City Hall Design Build project improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Company. CMO - Mehner
New ordinances
Ordinance accepting a Sanitary Sewer Easement from Palomino Investments, LLC, for property located at 601 North Kingshighway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
Ordinance amending Ward Boundaries of the City of Cape Girardeau, in response to the 2020 Decennial Census. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke.
Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way 2nd Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance approving the record plat of Ozark Street Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 535 South Benton Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin