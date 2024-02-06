Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22

Public haarings

A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 4450 LaSalle Avenue, as requested by LaSalle Land Trust dated October 18, 2017, and the proposed zoning of the same property as C-2, Highway Commercial District.

A Public Hearing to consider Amending Ward Boundaries as a Result of the 2020 Census. (Agenda Item 12; BILL NO. 22-124)

Consent agenda

Approval of the August 1, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and adjacent property, in the city of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to AG. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance readopting Sections 2-90 to 2-97 of the City Code of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relating to Conflicts of Interest. Second and third readings. Legal - Greg Young

Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Company, L.L.C., for the Heritage Manor Apartments housing development, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 900 South Ellis Street, under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, Affordable Housing Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, for improvements in the alley between South Sprigg Street and South Frederick Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.