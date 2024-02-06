Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22

Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Monday, City Hall
Presentations
- Commendations to Individuals for the Dry Dock Rescue/Response to the July 28 2022 Incident
- Southeast Missouri State University Athletics Department Recognition
- Proclamation recognizing Anniversary of Prince Hall Masons of Harmony Lodge #40.
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public haarings
- A Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 22-117)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and an adjacent property on Missouri State Highway W from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to AG (Agricultural District). (Item No. 14; BILL NO. 22-118)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the July 18, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance appropriating unallocated fund balances for a payment to the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System, to upgrade to the L-6 Plan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
- Ordinance appropriating funds for Capital Expenditure of unappropriated Transportation Trust Fund VI for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Driveway Spacing Requirements. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Goines Lynwood Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Volle Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 2. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 3. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Acceptance of the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Todt Roofing, Inc. for the Roof Replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum. DEV - Brunke
New ordinances
- Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. First Reading. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and adjacent property, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to AG. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance readopting Sections 2-90 to 2-97 of the City Code of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relating to Conflicts of Interest. First reading. Legal - Greg Young
Appointments
- Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission
Future appointments and memos
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Advisory board minutes