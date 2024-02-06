All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 30, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Commendations to Individuals for the Dry Dock Rescue/Response to the July 28 2022 Incident n Southeast Missouri State University Athletics Department Recognition n Proclamation recognizing Anniversary of Prince Hall Masons of Harmony Lodge #40...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Commendations to Individuals for the Dry Dock Rescue/Response to the July 28 2022 Incident
  • Southeast Missouri State University Athletics Department Recognition
  • Proclamation recognizing Anniversary of Prince Hall Masons of Harmony Lodge #40.

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Consent Agenda Review

Public haarings

  • A Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 22-117)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and an adjacent property on Missouri State Highway W from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to AG (Agricultural District). (Item No. 14; BILL NO. 22-118)

Consent agenda

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Approval of the July 18, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance appropriating unallocated fund balances for a payment to the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System, to upgrade to the L-6 Plan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for Capital Expenditure of unappropriated Transportation Trust Fund VI for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Driveway Spacing Requirements. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Goines Lynwood Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Volle Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 2. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 3. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Acceptance of the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Todt Roofing, Inc. for the Roof Replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum. DEV - Brunke

New ordinances

  • Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023. First Reading. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2327 Boutin Drive and adjacent property, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to AG. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance readopting Sections 2-90 to 2-97 of the City Code of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relating to Conflicts of Interest. First reading. Legal - Greg Young

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Advisory board minutes

  • Advisory board minutes
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy