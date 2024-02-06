Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22

Approval of the July 18, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance appropriating unallocated fund balances for a payment to the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System, to upgrade to the L-6 Plan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold

Ordinance appropriating funds for Capital Expenditure of unappropriated Transportation Trust Fund VI for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke

Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Driveway Spacing Requirements. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Goines Lynwood Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Volle Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 2. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 3. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin